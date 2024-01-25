Jim Harbaugh accepts head coaching job with Chargers, sources tell ESPN

LOS ANGELES -- Jim Harbaugh is leaving the Michigan Wolverines to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Harbaugh was considered among the Chargers' most desirable candidates in this coaching cycle because of his success at every level. Since his head coaching career began in 2006 at the University of San Diego, Harbaugh has had success at stops at Stanford, Michigan and in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. There's also Harbaugh's Chargers connection: he played quarterback for the team for two seasons (1999-2000).

As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh has a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan's first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh also spent four seasons (2011-14) as the coach of the 49ers, where he was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in his first season. Harbaugh led the 49ers to the Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens who were coached by his brother John. Harbaugh left the 49ers after the 2014 season with a 44-19-1 regular record.