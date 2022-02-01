FYI Philly

Philly man eats 1000 different cheesesteaks!

By Amanda Brady
Phoenixville, Pa -- We all know that Philadelphia is a cheesesteak city, and a Delaware County man is on what he calls a Cheesesteak Adventure.

Jim Pappas has spent the past four years literally eating his way through the cheesesteak capital of the world He just ate his 1,000th cheesesteak, each from a different shop ranging from Princeton, New Jersey to Reading, Pennsylvania to Bear, Delaware.

He ate No. 999 at Joe's Pizza in Hatboro, ordering his usual- fried onions, mushrooms and American cheese.

And he's not only eating Philly's favorite sandwich, he's judging it.

He created a 100-point system in which he grades each cheesesteak based on five categories: roll, meat, cheese, extras and then the overall experience of the place.

He has legions of fans who follow his adventure and wait for his reviews.

Pappas declared Joe's Pizza cheesesteak a winner, and he bit into number 1,000 the very next day at G Lodge Cafe in Phoenixville, where he arrived decked out in a celebratory green sequined jacket.

He's now planning his 3rd annual March Cheesesteak Madness, set up just like the men's NCAA basketball tournament.

