Chicago Outfit boss Jimmy 'The Man' Marcello wants life sentence tossed

The highest ranking Chicago mob boss now in prison, Jimmy "The Man" Marcello, filed a petition Wednesday afternoon in federal court to have his sentence tossed out.Marcello, 76, is serving a life sentence in the supermax in Colorado, and is now challenging his sentence based on the U.S. Supreme Court Davis ruling one year ago today. In that Davis decision, the court narrowly held that enhancements for crimes of violence committed with guns are unconstitutionally vague.Marcello was convicted in the Family Secrets mob murder case in 2009.Full details from the I-Team on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.