WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Scary job search mistakes' from LaSalle Network

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 4:42PM
'Scary job search mistakes' from LaSalle Network
EMBED <>More Videos

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network shares tips for job seekers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather isn't the only thing that's scary around here on this Halloween.

We are talking "scary job search mistakes" when it comes to napping that job.

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 to talk about who has the upper hand in the market right now.

Schaeffer also talked about mistakes people are making, Skeletal resumes. staying in the dark, not sharing the thrill, not getting into character, being wicked, not looking to the past, spooked by change, and hiding behind an online cape.

She also spoke about if it is a good time to switch jobs.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW