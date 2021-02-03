Ready to Work

Job fields expected to be hiring in 2021

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic. We wanted to find out, which fields are expected to see the most growth in 2021.

As part of ABC 7's series "Ready to Work," jobs expert Andy Challenger with Challenger, Gray and Christmas joined ABC7.

Challenger said growing fields include computer software, home health care, grocery stores and construction.

And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.
