Chicago's BNSF railroad expected to get more than $2M in safety upgrades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's BNSF railroad is expected to get more than $2 million in safety upgrades.

The Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that it has invested $18.1 million in Illinois from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law into two rail improvement projects.

"Under President Biden's leadership, we are making historic investments in rail, which means fewer accidents and delays, faster travel times, and lower shipping costs for the American people," said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "These projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located, and strengthening supply chains for the entire country."

Projects in Illinois include improving the west suburban Cook County Metra railway system, trespassing measures and rail safety hot spots.

For more information about this infrastructure bill visit the U.S. Department of Transportation website.