Pres. Trump, politicians react to Joe Biden's VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, participate in the Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo / Paul Sancya)

Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. It's a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket for the first time in history.

Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump and other politicians released statements following Biden's VP announcement on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump

In a press release, Trump adviser Katrina Pierson said "Harris will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.''



President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter Tuesday backing Biden's pick, saying Harris is "more than prepared for the job."



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying in every leadership position Harris has been in she's advanced a more just and fair future for all.

"Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere," said Pelosi.

Several women who were also on Biden's VP shortlist expressed their support for Harris and released statements of their own.

Former UN ambassador Susan Rice

"Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail. I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket," said former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)



Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)



Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)



Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate



Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms



Former presidential nominee Hilarry Clinton

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hilarry Clinton tweeted her support for Sen. Harris saying "she's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader."



Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also expressed his support for Harris in a tweet saying she understands what it takes to stand up for working people.

