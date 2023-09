Auditions for children's cast of 'Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker' begin Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of aspiring young dancers and theatrical performers will get the chance to audition for a role in the Joffrey Ballet's 'The Nutcracker," beginning Thursday.

There will be 25 performances of "The Nutcracker" at the Lyric Opera House from December 2-27.

The open auditions for the children's cast of the ballet will take place at the ballet's downtown studios from Thursday through Sunday.

For more information on auditions, visit Joffrey.org.