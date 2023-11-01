John H. Johnson Day: Founder of iconic Chicago-based publishing company honored with hometown statue

John H. Johnson, the founder of the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company, was honored with a statue in his hometown of Arkansas City Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statue was unveiled Wednesday in honor of legendary Chicago publisher and businessman, John H. Johnson.

The icon published Ebony and Jet magazine. He launched Ebony magazine in Chicago in1945.

Johnson passed away in 2005.

The statue of Johnson located at his birthplace of Arkansas City, Arkansas, where Nov. 1 has been designated "John H. Johnson Day."

