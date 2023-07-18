WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Joliet shooting: Police shoot, critically injure armed man, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 1:28AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police shot and critically injured a man on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened in Joliet near Elmwood and Bennett avenues just before 5 p.m., police said. Officers responded to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers saw a man walking while holding a handgun, police said. Officers discharged their weapons, striking him.

Officers immediately provided medical assistance after the shooting, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The officers were transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. Police said the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW