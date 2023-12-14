1 in custody after woman killed in shooting inside Joliet home, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and fatally shot a woman Wednesday night.

Police received a 911 call from a woman in a residence in the 1100-block of Westshire Drive saying that a man was attempting to break into the home.

Officers responded at about 10:39 p.m. and found a large window broken at the front of the home and a 47-year-old inside. The man complied with officers' orders to exit the home and he was taken into custody, police said.

After officers entered the home, they found a 40-year-old woman unresponsive in the bathroom after being shot multiple times, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Police said the man was transported to Ascension St. Joseph medical Center for injuries that are believed to be caused by breaking the window. Charges against the man are pending, police said.

Police said the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.