Car stolen from driveway, used in Joliet shooting crashes in Englewood; 3 arrested: police

A car stolen from Joliet and used in a drive-by shooting crashed near 73rd and Aberdeen in Englewood; 3 were arrested, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending against three people, after a stolen car crashed through a fence near a home on Chicago's South Side.

Joliet police had been looking for a Kia after a home in the south suburb was hit by gunfire multiple times just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in that incident.

The stolen vehicle was wrecked hours later at 73rd and Aberdeen streets, in the city's Englewood neighborhood, which is where those three suspects were taken into custody.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle, CPD said.

The Kia was stolen from a Joliet driveway, and used in the drive-by shooting, Joliet police said.

