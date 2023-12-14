WATCH LIVE

Armed man shot, injured by Joliet police officer, authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 1:33AM
An armed man was shot by police officers in south suburban Joliet on Wednesday, officials said.
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured after being shot by a Joliet police officer Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Center Street, police said.

Officers responded to calls of a man standing outside a home, pointing a gun. Once on the scene, officers said the gunman ignored commands to drop his weapon and walked toward them.

An officer fired his gun twice, hitting the suspect once.

The man was rushed to a hospital and was initially reported to be stable.

The officer was not hurt, police said.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

