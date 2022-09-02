2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting; 'numerous' shell casings found, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teens were wounded in a shooting in suburban Joliet Thursday.

Officers responded to the 400-block of East Benton Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered two 17-year-old males with gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.

"Numerous" shell casings were located near the scene, police added.

The teens were transported with serious injuries to area hospitals by the Joliet Fire Department.

No suspects are in custody as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020. You can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.