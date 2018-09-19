Jon Burge, disgraced former CPD commander, dead at 70

Jon Burge, a disgraced former Chicago Police Department commander, died at age 70 in Florida, officials said Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jon Burge, a disgraced former Chicago Police Department commander, died at age 70 in Florida, officials said Wednesday.

Former Fraternal Order of Police president Dean Angelo broke the news Wednesday afternoon, minutes before current union leadership put out a statement of condolence to Burge's family. The union said the full story of the Burge cases has never been told.

Burge was found guilty on June 28, 2010, of lying about the torture of suspects. Prosecutors said Burge and his underlings used the torture to extract confessions mostly at the expense of young African-American men.

He was convicted by a jury on all three charges of federal perjury and obstruction of justice.

"As a person, may his soul rest in peace. As a policeman, he did a lot of harm to a lot of people and left on this city a mark that stains us for a long time," said Rev. Jesse Jackson when he was told of Burge's death.

Burge and several other detectives were accused by community leaders and authorities of abusive questioning during the 1970s and 1980s that cost Chicago taxpayers more than $100 million in lawsuit settlements, and cost the entire police department a slice of its reputation.

But Burge was never prosecution on actual torture charges due to the statute of limitations.

The jury convicted Burge of lying about the torture of suspects on sworn documents in 2003. In those documents, Burge said he did not torture suspects nor did he know of torture at Area 2 police headquarters. He was fired from the CPD in 1993 over allegations that he mistreated a suspect. He was not charged with torture because of the statute of limitations.

Burge was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and was released in 2014.

"Jon Burge put a lot of bad guys in prison that belonged to be there. They were supposed to be there, you know. People picked a career apart that was considered for a long time to be an honorable career and, um, a very effective career," Angelo said.
The Fraternal Order of Police issued this statement on its Facebook page Wednesday:

"The Fraternal Order of Police does not believe the full story about the Burge cases has ever been told, particularly the case that led to his sole conviction, the exoneration of Madison Hobley for an arson that killed seven people. Hopefully, that story will be told in the coming years. We offer our condolences to the Burge family."
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
