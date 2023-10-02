Josh Kruger, Philly community activist and journalist, shot to death in home, officials say

PHILADELPHIA -- The victim of a homicide in Philadelphia has been identified as a local journalist and community activist.

Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times inside a home around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

He died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 45 minutes later.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting. No arrests have been made.

Josh Kruger

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an "openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness."

Kruger was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY and Billy Penn.

"Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story," Krasner said.

Kruger was also a former spokesperson for the city's Office of Homeless Services.

The LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee said Kruger was a comrade who "never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society."

"His struggles mirrored so many of ours - from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty - and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what's possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people," the Committee said in a statement.