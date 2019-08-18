Journalist identified as one of the victims killed in plane crash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A longtime reporter is one of the victims identified in a fatal plane crash in New Orleans.

According to WVUE, Nancy Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane Friday when the plane went down about half a mile south of New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The pilot was also killed in the crash.

Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. the 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft was preparing to land when it crashed in an open field.

"Orleans Parish 911 received a call of a potential airplane crash, off the south end of Lakefront Airport," said Collin Arnold, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Parker, 53, was a journalist for WVUE FOX 8 for 23 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
