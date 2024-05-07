ABC7's Val Warner hands out 'Abbott Elementary' lunch boxes to teachers at McKay Elementary School

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and ABC7 Chicago is joining in on the celebration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and ABC7 Chicago is joining in on the celebration.

ABC7's Val Warner visited McKay Elementary School in the city's South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

McKay is part of Chicago Public Schools, or CPS. It's located at 6938 S. Washtenaw Ave.

She passed out "Abbott Elementary-" themed lunch boxes to teachers.

Students cheered their teachers on, and expressed their appreciation.

You can watch the teachers of "Abbott Elementary" Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago or on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.