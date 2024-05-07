WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7's Val Warner hands out 'Abbott Elementary' lunch boxes to teachers at McKay Elementary School

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 5:58PM
ABC7's Val Warner hands out 'Abbott Elementary' lunch boxes
Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and ABC7 Chicago is joining in on the celebration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and ABC7 Chicago is joining in on the celebration.

ABC7's Val Warner visited McKay Elementary School in the city's South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

McKay is part of Chicago Public Schools, or CPS. It's located at 6938 S. Washtenaw Ave.

She passed out "Abbott Elementary-" themed lunch boxes to teachers.

SEE ALSO: Georgetown Elementary School teacher honored as Illinois' Teacher of the Year 2024

Students cheered their teachers on, and expressed their appreciation.

You can watch the teachers of "Abbott Elementary" Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago or on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW