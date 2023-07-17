US District Judge James Zagel, who presided over high-profile Chicago cases, dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- US District Judge James Zagel, who presided over some of Chicago's most high-profile trials, died Saturday at age 82., the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Those trials include the corruption trial of former Governor Rod Blagojevich and the Family Secrets mob trial.

He also acted in two Hollywood movies and wrote a thriller about a judge who masterminds a heist.

"Judge James Zagel was not only a much-admired federal judge; he played one in the movies. Anyone who knew him could see why: he looked the part, and he truly inhabited the role, reflecting the best of the third branch in his wisdom, common sense, and dry wit. Jim Zagel was a Renaissance man-a lover of the arts, music, and literature; a published author himself; and a man of elegance and charm. And he was a treasured friend to the attorneys and law enforcement officers he worked with for many years, his law clerks, and especially his fellow judges, who miss him dearly," said Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.

Zagel served as director of the Illinois State Police from 1980 until 1987, when he was appointed to the federal bench.