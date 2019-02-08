Judge rules R. Kelly can't use West Loop recording studio overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5126474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

A Chicago housing judge will not allow R. Kelly to use his recording studio overnight, even though the artist wrote in court papers that he typically uses the rented facility between 8 p.m to 7 a.m."I have never been creative or worked between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. Creativity manifests in various ways and a plethora of times," R. Kelly wrote in court papers."The restriction of studio use is tantamount to a stop work order, which has impacted by music and my ability to make any money," Kelly wrote.Judge Patrice Ball-Reed agreed to extend his studio hours. Instead of 9 to 5 p.m., Ball-Reed will now allow Kelly to use the studio four extra hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m."The problem is anytime you have someone in a building after 9 p.m. someone is staying there and sleeping or staying there and partying," Judge Ball-Reed said. "No one should need to sleep at the location."Additionally, the judge blocked access to the studio's second floor entirely, only allowing the recording studio and first floor to be used."The city is happy with the judges ruling today. We brought this concern before the court because we believed the property was not safe for occupancy," said Kimberly Roberts, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Law Department. "The judge agreed and restricted all residency for the 2nd floor and blocked access."In court, Kelly's attorneys told the judge they are addressing all code issues and complaints the city has raised, including whether people are living in the building.On Wednesday, city inspectors took a picture of a bedroom inside the studio. It looked similar to a photo they took last month. Kelly's attorney said the bed was removed since the picture was taken."That bedding has been removed, so it's no longer in use as a bedroom area," said Melvin L. Sims III, Kelly's housing attorney.The judge reiterated that all clothing and personal belongings must be removed from the property. Sims said that would be done by Friday afternoon. Sims also said Kelly has hired an architect.The next court hearing will be held in May.