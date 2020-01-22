Judge set to make decision in Cuba Gooding, Jr. groping case in New York City

NEW YORK -- A key decision could be made in Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s groping case.

A judge is expected to decide if additional women can take the witness stand in the actor's trial.

Three women have accused Gooding of groping them at bars and clubs in Manhattan.

Nineteen more women have accused him of inappropriate touching, but charges have not been filed.

Gooding is set to appear in the same courthouse Wednesday as Harvey Weinstein.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrity arrestcelebrityu.s. & worldgropingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motion filed for special prosecutor after Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
Shooting near Bucktown funeral home leads to police chase, crash in North Center
FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 in Calumet Park
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits SoCal area
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar used torch, employee key card, police say
Teen shot near school during West Englewood attempted armed robbery
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Wednesday
Coyote linked to North Side attacks won't be euthanized; to stay in facility
Fee loophole lets some developers skirt Chicago's affordable housing unit requirements
LIVE | Trump holds news conference amid impeachment trial
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
More TOP STORIES News