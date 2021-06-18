Over 100 Black-owned Chicago restaurants offering Juneteenth specials with Black People Eats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slices of the Heritage Cake are ready for takeout at Brown Sugar Bakery in the Chatham neighborhood. The green, red and black slices are a Juneteenth special for $6.19.
Brown Sugar is among more than 100 Black-owned restaurants offering Juneteenth specials this weekend around Chicagoland with Black People Eats.
"We can all come together and just enjoy the goodness, share the love, share the community because food is actually culture," said Sherese Shy-Holmes, with Black People Eats.
On Saturday, there will be a collaboration of Black-owned businesses with Lemonadeland at 67th and Dorchester.
Chántell Benjamin, owner of Sweet Skin of Mine, is preparing her skin care products. She said she appreciates working with other Black entrepreneurs and hopes to broaden her client base as people explore ways to support Black-owned businesses this Juneteenth.
"We are rebuilding our communities and this event that's taking place tomorrow is taking place within our community and I think it's amazing for businesses to come out, have support, network," Benjamin said.
Yoga Six Hyde Park, a new yoga studio, will offer a special yoga class Sunday and a livestreamed meditation on their Instagram page at 9 a.m. Saturday to honor Juneteenth.
"It's really important, especially after this difficult year that we have had, that we step back both thank our ancestors for their sacrifices for their very bodies that they made for us to be here to own a space in Hyde Park," co-owner Sharon Calhoun Norman said.
The meditation is free. And for the yoga class, the owners are asking for participants to make a donation, and those donations will go the DuSable Museum of African American History.
