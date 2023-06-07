ABC7 Chicago celebrates Juneteenth with half-hour special, 'Our Chicago: Freedom Music'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Our Chicago: Freedom Music" is a dynamic celebration of freedom expressed through the music of Chicago's Black community as part of ABC 7's Juneteenth celebration.

Hosted by Cheryl Burton and Terrell Brown, the special airs twice on Sunday, June 18 at 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. It will also be available on ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku and abc7chicago.com.

Juneteenth is a celebration and what better way to celebrate than with a historical perspective highlighting Black artists whose original blues, Gospel and house music sound, put Chicago on the map.

This special captures the spirit of Juneteenth with the memorable music rooted in Chicago's Black culture.

Burton and Brown will explore the many musical genres woven into the fabric of Chicago. They visit Chicago's premier blues club, Buddy Guy's Legends, owned and operated by Grammy Award-winning blues legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Buddy Guy.

They sit down with William Kirk (a descendent of "the father of gospel music" Thomas A. Dorsey) and Rodessa Barrett Porter, a member of the popular gospel trio, The Barrett Sisters. Barrett Porter elaborates on the importance of Gospel and its Chicago beginnings during the great migration.

The son of Muddy Waters, Mud Morganfield, reflects on the impact his father had on Windy City blues.

Farley "Jackmaster" Funk discusses Chicago's claim to fame as the birthplace of house music and its influence, then and now, on other musical genres around the world.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

