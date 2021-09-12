Lake County Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 Diesel, who served since 2015

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a K-9 who had served on the force since 2015.K-9 Diesel died Saturday, just days before his 8th birthday on September 15, in the company of his partner, Deputy Craig Somerville, the sheriff's office said in a press release. He passed suddenly after being recently diagnosed with an aggressive, advanced stage cancer."Canine Diesel was a sworn member of our staff and added such tremendous value to our office and to the community. His accomplishments throughout the years will never be forgotten and we will forever be grateful for his service to Lake County. Deputy Somerville lost the closest partner a deputy could have, and we mourn with him," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.Idleburg said Canine Diesel will be remembered for finding dozens of missing endangered people, fleeing felons, and significant amounts of contraband.