Missing Indiana K9 Dax found after escaping Lake County Sheriff's Department handler

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A police dog missing from northwest Indiana since Saturday night has been located.

The Schererville Police Department posted on social media that a Lake County Sheriff's Department K9 got away from its handler Saturday night.

Dax, a Dutch Shepherd wearing a "Sheriff K9" collar, was last seen near White Hawk Country Club just south of the Pine Island subdivision.



The Schererville Police Department posted Monday morning that Dax had been located, but did not share additional details.

The missing K9 caused some confusion in Illinois, where the Lake County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office also has a K9 named Dax.

The Lake County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page: "Understandably, there's been a bit of confusion regarding this missing Lake County, INDIANA K9 - coincidentally also named Dax. We can only "pawstulate" that Indiana Dax is playing a prank on his handler. Your Illinois Dax knows he'd be "transfured" to desk-duty if he did something like this, so we just wanted to let you know your K9 Dax hasn't left Deputy Forlenza's side! And, on a happy note, we've been told Indiana Dax has been found!"
