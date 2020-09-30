Pets & Animals

Chicago police K-9 'Roy' will get new bullet, stab proof vest

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police K-9 is getting a protective vest thanks to the non-profit "Vested Interest."

Roy the K-9 will receive a bullet and stab-proof vest from the "Operation Vest' Em" fundraising event.

The body armor is potentially life saving for Roy.

Vested Interest has provided thousands of vests to K-9s nationwide.

K-9 body armor is valued at between $1,700 to just over $2,200 each. The vests can be worn for five years.

Roy should get his protective vest in 8 to 10 weeks.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopk 9chicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other in first debate: WATCH LIVE
Charges dropped against woman pulled from car by police at Brickyard Mall
Nearly 200 possibly exposed to COVID-19 after outbreak in Lake Co. volleyball league
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
At least 18 COVID-19 cases linked to Elmhurst Orangetheory
Federal prosecutors work to send Chicago terrorist to India, where death penalty case awaits
Former ComEd lobbyist pleads guilty
Show More
IL reports 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, Region 1 mitigation restrictions start Saturday
White Sox begin odd playoffs run
Chicago violence reduction plan announced by city
VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver
Gov. Pritzker isolating after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News