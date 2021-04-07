VP Kamala Harris visits Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side

RELATED | VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop at a popular South Side bakery while she was in Chicago Tuesday to highlight vaccine equity.She stood outdoors and spoke to employees of Brown Sugar Bakery on 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. She said she had asked her friends where to go in Chicago, and commented on the street full of small businesses.Illinois' Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined her there. Employees said Harris asked about the business and how they've been doing during the pandemic."It was an awesome feeling to be in such powerful female presence," bakery employee Sha Hines said."It was awesome, I love Kamala. It was good that I got to meet her," said Tyera Adugba, another bakery worker.The workers made sure she did not leave empty handed. They sent her off with trays filled with caramel, lemon and strawberry cupcakes.