Chicago teen athlete starts lip gloss business 'for all skin types'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- She's an athlete, a top student and a businesswoman.

Kamryn Chaney will start her senior year at Marist High School in the fall, where she plays on the volleyball team. In fact, she's already committed to attending Princeton.

She also started her own lip gloss business, Kami Gurl Beauty.

"I have sensitive skin so it doesn't react well when I use chemicals on it," said Chaney. "It's for all skin types and it's vegan and it smells fantastic."

Once she gets to Princeton, Chaney plans to study business so she can expand. She also has dreams of playing volleyball internationally.
