deadly shooting

Girl, 8, hurt, Bourbonnais man killed in Kankakee shooting; police searching for vehicle involved

Gray Nissan sedan involved in deadly shooting, Kankakee police say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Kankakee police are trying to find the person who shot an 8-year-old girl and killed a Bourbonnais man who had been in the car with her Friday.

Officers responded about 1:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1300-block of West Station Street, Kankakee police said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found Patrick Chism, 32, with gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of Greater Grand Crossing home

Officers learned an 8-year-old girl had also been shot while in the car, but someone who knew both victims had transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooter was in a gray Nissan sedan while traveling east on Station Street in Kankakee, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kankakeebourbonnaisdeadly shootingfatal shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
NW Indiana woman tried to conceal son's role in double murder: officials
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Sonic Drive-In
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 10,529 new cases, 148 deaths reported
R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital after COVID-19 battle
Navy officer surprises family for reunion in Wheaton
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal to end 12 day strike
I-290 reopened after man killed in apparent expressway shooting: ISP
Community advocate honored with action after death from COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Saturday
Manny's Deli adds suburban pickup locations for home workforce
Monolith pops up at this Texas college campus
Chicago carjackings more than doubled in 2020
Girl, 16, shot dead while intervening in Gage Park beating: police
More TOP STORIES News