KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Kankakee police are trying to find the person who shot an 8-year-old girl and killed a Bourbonnais man who had been in the car with her Friday.
Officers responded about 1:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1300-block of West Station Street, Kankakee police said in a news release.
When they arrived, they found Patrick Chism, 32, with gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.
The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers learned an 8-year-old girl had also been shot while in the car, but someone who knew both victims had transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooter was in a gray Nissan sedan while traveling east on Station Street in Kankakee, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
Girl, 8, hurt, Bourbonnais man killed in Kankakee shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Gray Nissan sedan involved in deadly shooting, Kankakee police say
