8-10 injured in Kansas City after shots fired near Chiefs Super Bowl parade, fire official says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are responding to a shooting near the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route Wednesday, as the victory rally concluded.

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title, shots were fired.

Authorities in Kansas City reported shots fired at the city's Union Station area, where the Chiefs held their Super Bowl championship parade and rally. (Video courtesy: KMBC)

Kansas City police tweeted that shots "had been fired around Union Station" and asked everyone to leave the area.

About 1 million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Two armed people have been taken into custody, police said. They asked people to leave the area "as quickly and safely as possible" so they could treat the shooting victims.

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade.

Downtown Kansas City was a sea of red Wednesday for Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans celebrated.

"We are stacking up trophies," linebacker Drue Tranquill said as he grabbed a reporter's mic during Wednesday's festivities to mark the Chiefs' come-from-behind, 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Confetti canons exploded from double-decker buses as players rolled through the crowd, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival. Throngs lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view. Owner Clark Hunt was on one of those buses, holding the Lombardi Trophy. Former "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet was part of the mob.

"Best fans in the world," exclaimed wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass, as he walked along the route, with the players signing jerseys and at least one person's head.

"Never stop," running back Isiah Pacheco added from the route.

