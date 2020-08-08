Kanye West 2020: Chicago rapper faces several objections to candidacy on Illinois' presidential ballot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Kanye West is having some trouble getting on the presidential ballot in Illinois.
The state board of elections said the rapper is facing several objections against his candidacy.
The board plans to make a final decision about West's spot on the ballot in two weeks.
West tried to get on the presidential ballot in Illinois hours after missing the filing deadline in South Carolina.
West needs 2,500 signatures of registered Illinois voters. But ISBE documents show West is 1,200 signatures short of that.
In front of a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, last month, West said Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.
