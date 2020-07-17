'Hey Karen watch your mouth:' Mayor Lightfoot responds to White House Press Secretary Kayliegh McEnany's 'derelict mayor' comment

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The back and forth between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Trump administration is getting personal.Mayor Lightfoot responded on Twitter Thursday to a reporter who shared Kayleigh McEnany's comments, writing "Hey Karen. Watch your mouth."During a press briefing Thursday, McEnany said "I've listed for you the names of these kids who've died across this country. It is unacceptable. And under this president, he'll take action and the derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help because he's doing a very poor job at securing her streets.""Karen" is a name used on social media to describe an entitled and racist white woman.McEnany was responding to a question about President Donald Trump claiming that police kill more white people than Black people.