Forest Park police: Woman charged as video shows SUV flip, driver drag man through gas station

A Chicago woman has been charged after video captured a bizarre series of events at a Forest Park gas station.

Kendra Nance facing long list of charges after crash at Thornton's gas station in Forest Park: police

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago woman will appear in court Tuesday after being charged in a confrontation at a Forest Park gas station that turned violent.

Police said it all started with an agreement between the suspect, Kendra Nance, and her boyfriend and ended in a bizarre series of events, with a woman flipping her SUV while trying to flee a crash at a gas station.

No one was badly hurt, but the videos may be disturbing to watch.

ABC7 froze one video right after Nance crashed into a parked van, because, moments later, she narrowly misses two women while dragging a man, who investigators said is her boyfriend.

Cell phone video captured that crash before another one happened seconds later, involving the same driver.

"We really didn't expect it. Like I said, we went there for gas and slushees," said Jeremy Martin, a witness.

Martin recorded the whole ordeal at the gas station.

"They started arguing because she heard somebody else laughing at her," said Aliyah Davis, another witness.

Martin said he came to the store just after 3 p.m. when a quick stop became a long wait, as he saw two women arguing with Nance.

"They were throwing bottles at her, at the man and the woman and the car. She just got in the car and said, basically, 'I'll run you all over.' She thought she was playing," Martin said.

But, police said, Nance then purposely crashed her SUV in the gas station. After striking the van, she didn't get far.

Police said Nance tried to get away, but was hit at the intersection of Harlem and Jackson.

No one was seriously hurt, but her SUV then flipped on its roof. Then, Nance is seen walking out from the wreckage.

"I ran to the car to see what's going on. I'm thinking she was hurt. Man, she can't be from this planet. She got dead out the car, 'Ha ha ha!'" Martin said.

Nance is facing charges including felony criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. She is due in court Tuesday morning.