Suspect on loose after shooting Kenosha police officer, Wisconsin DOJ says

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin police officer is in the hospital after he was shot Saturday morning while responding to a call.

The Kenosha officer was investigating a complaint about someone breaking into a vehicle in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road in Wisconsin when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting, officials say.

Police say the officer returned fire, but the suspect was able to get away and has not been located.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It is unknown if the suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Kenosha police have turned the investigation over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol is also providing assistance.

The injured officer has served with the Kenosha Police Department for two years, officials say.
