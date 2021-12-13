Chicago relief organizations rush to help areas hit by tornado outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area relief organizations are jumping into action to provide relief to areas damaged by a tornado outbreak across the Midwest and South.
Supplies are on their way to the areas hit hard by a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and South on Friday night.
American Red Cross volunteer Steve Wise left on a flight to Kentucky to help with relief efforts.
"Going to do to everything we can to give these people hope again," Wise said.
Workers at Christian humanitarian organization World Vision, rushed to load up thousands of pounds of food and supplies to get them to Kentucky tornado survivors.
The Salvation Army has started a relief fund for tornado victims and is establishing mobile kitchens that can feed up to 1,500 people.
To donate to tornado relief efforts, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Message and data rates may apply.
