On January 6, 2021, Kevin Lyons was caught on camera in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, where he stole several items.

Chicago man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in January 6 riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

Kevin Lyons was given just over four years in prison.

He had been convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress.

Lyons was caught on camera in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, where he stole several items, including a photo of Pelosi with the late Congressman John Lewis.

Investigators have not recovered that photograph.

