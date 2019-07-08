Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by Chicago police after 2 found handcuffed in Belmont Cragin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by Chicago police after an off-duty officer encountered two people in handcuffs on the Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.

At about 6:46 a.m., Chicago police spokeswoman Cindy Guerra said the officer encountered a male victim and female victim handcuffed together and saying they had been kidnapped.

The off-duty officer called police and officers responded to an apartment in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Guerra said there was an armed confrontation in the apartment with a 41-year-old man and an officer fired, hitting the suspect.

Chicago police discuss an officer-involved shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday morning.



The suspect was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.



Police said the victims showed no obvious signs of abuse and it is not known how long they were being held. The off-duty officer who encountered the handcuffed victims was not involved in the shooting, police said.

The officer involved will be placed on 30-day administrative duty. The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is responding to the shooting and says it is, "committed to conducting a full and thorough investigation."

