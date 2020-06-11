Coronavirus

New Jersey man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- A man from New Jersey who was set to receive a kidney transplant is pleading for help after his donor had a change of heart due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thomas Minardi said he only has about 7% kidney function right now, and he is praying for a miracle.

"Come through here and help me out here," he said. "That's my prayer. I say it every night."

The married father of three says he is running out of time, and if he doesn't find a kidney donor very soon, he will die.

"I worked hard my entire life," he said. "I never get tired, have lots of energy. I could do the work of three men, but now, by 10:30, I'm out of gas."

He has a big personality and is the man behind Mama Minardi Cookies, an Italian bakery his grandfather opened in 1927.

But from his home in Franklin Lakes, the 59-year-old is now focused on staying upbeat after getting devastating news.

"My jaw dropped, couldn't believe it," he said. "I called my wife."

Earlier this year, doctors did find a match, and surgery was scheduled for right after Easter. But when COVID-19 hit, everything was put on hold because it was considered elective surgery.

"I thought I could last another month or two," he said. "I'll do what I can. I've been trudging along all the way because I thought for sure it was going to come. When you have a little hope there, you're holding onto it."

Surgery was rescheduled for early July, but then came another blow. The donor changed their mind, feeling that because of the circumstances in the world right now, they couldn't go through with it.

"I had to get this catheter put in ASAP so I can start some home dialysis," he said. "Can't get to much lower than 7%. That's not a lot of percentage."

Now, he spends most of his time trying to buy just a little more time.

"Keep my fingers crossed," he said. "Hoping someone will see this and come through with a kidney for me so I can go full speed ahead again."

Anyone who wants to find out if they are a match can contact:

Kathleen Murdock, Living Donor Coordinator at Hackensack Meridian Health, at 551-996-4453 or Sara-Marie Castellvi, Recipient Transplant Coordinator at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, at 973-322-2143.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfranklin lakesbergen countyhealthorgan donationsnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruskidney transplantu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Ready To Work: Illinois hiring thousands for COVID-19 contact tracing jobs
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
Navy Pier reopens restaurants, boat rides, parking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who didn't get stimulus checks
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
South Side pharmacist helps fill prescription void as drug stores remain closed
Ready To Work: Illinois hiring thousands for COVID-19 contact tracing jobs
3 siblings reported missing in South Shore
Chicago infant died of COVID-19: autopsy
Show More
Young girl receives life changing prosthetic, matching doll ahead of birthday
Chicago leaders demand long-term hiring of black-owned contractors
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
Thousands still without power after Tuesday storms
More TOP STORIES News