Kim Foxx defends response to Chicago looting, says offenders will be brought to justice

She was criticized Monday for not prosecuting other looters to the fullest extent from the unrest earlier this summer that sparked following the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells looters 'we are coming for you'
More than 100 people were arrested overnight, prompting Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown to call on prosecutors and judges to hold the looters accountable.
"We have made the case. We have the videos, we have the officer testimony, these people need to be held accountable and not cycled through the system," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot urged those overseeing the cases to step up, which is something Supt. Brown says they failed to do following the George Floyd protests. He said a lot of arrests were made, but not prosecuted to the fullest extent.
"These criminals were emboldened by no consequences in the criminal system," Brown said.
"The notion that people believe that they are somehow empowered because people were not prosecuted is simply not true," Foxx rebutted in a separate press conference Monday.
Foxx also called on all officials to work together rather than point fingers as she defended her office's role in prosecuting looters.
She claims only 325 looting arrests CPD made during May and June were considered felonies. She added that the courts did not open back up until July 1 and that those cases are still pending.
"Those cases are coming to court now, we are now in the August hearing and status dates now," she said, making a point to add that none of the cases were dropped.
Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans responded with a written statement Monday that read:
"The administration of justice requires that each case be adjudicated impartially and independently based on the information presented to the court by the parties. As required by the Illinois Constitution, our judges have taken an oath to "support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Illinois, and . . . faithfully discharge the duties of the office of judge" and strive daily to live up to that oath to the best of their ability.
"It should be noted that the U.S. and Illinois Constitutions require the court to impose accountability on a defendant in the form of punishment only after finding that the defendant is guilty of an offense beyond a reasonable doubt. The court must not only consider the fact that the defendant has been arrested, but also the evidence that supports the allegations and the evidence, or lack of evidence, that supports the defense. While the case is pending, the court's bail decisions must balance the right of the defendant to be presumed innocent with any evidence that the defendant would pose a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person.
"Subject to scheduling limitations required to comply with public health guidelines for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the circuit court of Cook County is prepared to promptly and fairly adjudicate all cases brought before it."
Foxx made sure to point out that while prosecutors may recommend bail, it's the judges who set it. At this point, it is unclear how many looters arrested a couple months ago remain in jail or are free on bond.