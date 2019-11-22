WATCH: Lincoln Park boasts bottomless crab legs and gourmet burgers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People wait months to eat at the Crab Cellar, hidden like a speakeasy in Oyster Bah's Lincoln Park basement.After securing a reservation, they agree to shell out $109. And here's why: the opportunity to tackle all-you-can-eat Alaskan king crab legs and gourmet burgers.If that's not enough for your liking, you can upgrade to include bottomless sides, endless beer, and never-ending Maine lobster too.Come hungry and hopefully you'll leave happy!