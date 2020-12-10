Kingston Smith missing: Boy, 2, abducted by biological mother, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy they say was abducted by his biological mother on Chicago's West Side.

Kingston Smith was last seen in the 900-block of North Massasoit Street on December 10 at 8:22 p.m. Chicago police say Jaida Smith took the boy from his legal guardian without authority.

Police said Kingston is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Area Four SVU at 312-746-8255.
