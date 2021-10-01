Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm offers spooky and scary Halloween fun for all ages

EMBED <>More Videos

Knott's Berry Farm offers Halloween fun for all ages

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- There are new adventures for both kids and adults at Knott's Berry Farm this Halloween season.

"[Knott's Spooky Farm is] our family-friendly, daytime Halloween celebration packed with all kinds of activities for kids," says Cherie Whyte, Director of Communications.

Knott's Spooky Farm offers activities such as a costume cavalcade, trick-or-treating and a Creepy Critters Corral. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. When the park closes, the fog rolls out, and Knott's Berry Farm transitions to their ticketed event, Knott's Scary Farm.

"I learned that there are actually 305 monsters that they have to do their make-up, and they do it in 20 minutes, so it's very fast. It's very cool!" exclaimed Melissa Brown who was treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

"I would probably never come again because it was just too scary for me," said Vanessa San Antonio.

New at Knott's Scary Farm this year is a scare maze called Mesmer. Its backstory includes a crazed hypnotist who hypnotizes all the guests and then insanity ensues. The maze digs into your hidden fears and uncovers grotesque secrets.

Knott's Berry Farm social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buena parkkabcknott's berry farmhalloweenlocalish
KNOTT'S BERRY FARM
Knott's Berry Farm offers Halloween fun for all ages
Knott's Berry Farm celebrates 100 years with new giant food
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
TOP STORIES
Trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies; ID'd by family | LIVE UPDATE
IL man lands in mess after returning IDES money he didn't file for
SWAT team called after 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout at Austin home
Workers who defy Chicago vaccine mandate will face 'consequences'
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Lou Malnati's sells part ownership of pizza chain, family says
$75M funding added to Cook Co. rental assistance program
Show More
Brookfield Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
1 in custody after Houston school shooting injures administrator
IL reports 3,356 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago woman, 108, and sister, 95, get Pfizer booster shots
More TOP STORIES News