Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in South California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed all five people on board, multiple sources told ABC News.

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.



The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.

Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskobe bryantkobe bryanthelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
Show More
Tax Season 2020: IRS to start accepting returns Monday
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn officer killed in I-55 crash
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
More TOP STORIES News