Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in South California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.
Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.
