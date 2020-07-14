Koppers facility in Stickney partially shut down after fire

STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A portion of the Koppers facility in Stickney was shut down after an isolated fire, according to a statement from the company."Employees in the area were evacuated safely and Koppers has shut down a portion of the plant to manage the situation," they said in a statement.The fire was contained, but emergency crews remained onsite Monday evening to monitor the situation."Koppers is committed to the safety of its employees, communities and environment, and plans to take necessary steps to determine the root cause and institute appropriate corrective actions," the company said.