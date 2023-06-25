Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby on the way

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker drummed up the reveal of their baby's sex in true "Kravis" fashion.

LOS ANGELES -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker drummed up the reveal of their baby's sex in true "Kravis" fashion.

In a video shared to the couple's Instagram pages on Sunday, Barker is seen sitting at his drum set with Kardashian proudly showing off her baby bump while sitting on his lap at what appeared to be a backyard gender reveal party.

Barker provided a drumroll seconds before the big reveal, and the couple embraced with a kiss when blue confetti shot out to reveal they're expecting a baby boy.

Friends and family gathered for the occasion are heard cheering with excitement.

Earlier this month, the reality star and Poosh founder announced she was pregnant in a video on Instagram in which she's seen in the audience at a Blink 182 concert holding a sign reading, "Travis I'm pregnant."

The following day, she shared more behind-the-scenes photos from the concert, and told her followers she was "overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 and wed last year in multiple ceremonies that culminated with a lavish Italian wedding at Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's private villa.

They each have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - with her former longtime partner Scott Disick. Barker is father to Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

This will be the couple's first child together. They have previously shared a bit about their fertility journey on Hulu's reality series, "The Kardashians."

