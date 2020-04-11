Sports

Kris Bryant and wife Jessica announce birth of their son, Kyler Lee

By ABC 7 Digital News Team

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant speaks to reporters during spring training baseball Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica took to social media Saturday to announce the birth of their son.

Kyler Lee Bryant was born on April 7, according to the post.

The couple posted a photo of themselves cradling the sleeping newborn.



It's full circle in some regards for the couple, who even used social media to announce that they were expecting back in November.

No word yet on when Bryant will be back in the hot corner on account of the pandemic shut downs, but by the looks of it, he'll have his hands full for a bit.
