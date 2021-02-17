Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA's new Mars rover landing with a sweet treat.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop is offering a special Mars-themed doughnut. It is caramel and chocolate cream-filled doughnut topped with a swirl.

The Mars doughnut is only available Thursday, Feb. 18 and while supplies last.

Plus, those of you who sent your name to Mars with the Perseverance Rover can get one of the doughnuts for free. Just bring your official NASA boarding pass and show it when you get to your local Krispy Kreme.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncnasamarsdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
Lakeview condo garage roof collapses under snow
Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge
How much snow can a roof hold?
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Man, 68, fatally shot while driving in Bridgeport, police say
Trump Plaza implosion today: How to watch live
Chicago Weather: PM snow Wednesday
Chinese spy case in Chicago linked to larger foreign espionage scheme
More TOP STORIES News