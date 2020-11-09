19-year-old charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest

Dominick Black, 19. Kenosha County Sheriff's Dept.

What Antioch teen said just before deadly Kenosha protest shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mystery of how an assault rifle ended up in the hands of a suburban Chicago teenager during the Kenosha riot has been solved, according to police in Wisconsin, who have filed gun charges in the case that resulted in two murders.Dominick Black, 19, of Kenosha, has been charged with illegally buying a gun used to kill two protesters in Kenosha. Black is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death.Authorities say Black bought the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle on May 1 at a hardware store in Ladysmith, Wisconsin after being given cash for the purchased by Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois northwest of Chicago.Rittenhouse wasn't legally permitted to buy a gun because he wasn't yet 18 years old. But having someone else purchase a gun for an underage person is illegal, investigators said. Such a transaction is known as a "straw purchase."Black bought the gun for Rittenhouse at Ladysmith Ace Home Center, more than 300 miles from Kenosha according to investigators.A criminal complaint filed Monday in Kenosha stated that Black knew Rittenhouse wasn't legally able to buy the gun because of his age.According to prosecutors, Black and Rittenhouse agreed to keep the rifle at Black's stepfather's house in Kenosha with the understanding it was to be used for hunting. On Aug. 25 though Rittenhouse took the gun on a citizen's patrol of Kenosha, where looting and arsons were taking place. Prosecutors said he and Black had volunteered to go out on the streets armed after curfew in Kenosha, primarily to protect the Car Source business on Sheridan Road.The assault-style rifle was used by Rittenhouse to shoot and kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 and Anthony Huber, 26, both of whom were unarmed protesters according to authorities.Rosenbaum had been shot four times police reports state and Huber was shot once in the chest. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was wounded in the arm-in what Rittenhouse maintains were acts of self-defense. Black has not been charged in the murders. But Rittenhouse was extradited from Lake County, Illinois to Kenosha where he is being held in lieu of a $2million bond.Black is looking at up to six years in prison if convicted of a 2018 state law that prohibits purchase of a gun with the intent to give it to someone prohibited from buying it on their own.The charges against Black are the latest wrinkles in a case that has attracted wide political attention. Rittenhouse has been portrayed by some as a patriot and his case as a right-to-bear arms fight. Others have characterized Rittenhouse as a murderer or domestic terrorist.