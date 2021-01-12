Kyra Sedgwick channels own mom experience on new ABC comedy 'Call Your Mother'; debuts Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new comedy "Call Your Mother" starring Kyra Sedgwick debuts on ABC Wednesday night.Janet Davies talks to the actress about playing a role she knows a lot about.Jean is an empty nester and both of her children live miles away. She comes to visit and decides not to leave.Sedgwick, 55, also has a grown son and daughter and explains how her own mom experiences pop up on the show.It is such a dance between wanting to be helpful but also not wanting to be insufferable and trying to figure out when do you step in, when do you step out," says Sedgwick."Motherthood is this job that we take at the beginning of our kid's life and if we do it right we essentially get fired and they leave us and so how do we continue to have a relationship with them?" asks Sedgwick.Sedgwick is making a return to comedy after starring in a crime drama for many years."Oh honey, that's all I want to do is comedy, you know I honestly think that if I never have to cry again on camera, that sounds good to me," Sedgwick says."And I also just think that we need to laufh right now and we need to have things that are accessible and that remind us of our humanity," says Sedgwick.Sedgwick and actor Kevin Bacon has been married for 32 years."I was 21 when I met Kev, I can't imagine that I was smart enough on my own to pick him but I was," says Sedgwick.Bacon recently gifted her two pygmy goats for their wedding anniversary."If you follow him on Instagram he dos goat songs where he goes in plays songs for the goats on his guitar, it's very funny," says Sedgwick.