La Porte County, Ind. investigating death of young child found dead inside home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A young child was found dead inside a home in La Porte County, Indiana, authorities said Monday morning.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to a home in the 3100-east block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township at about 2:45 a.m. for a report of an unconscious child.

Deputies entered the home and found a young child dead inside, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities released information on a person of interest that they were searching for in connection with the case. The sheriff's office said that person has been taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the death investigation is open and active. Further details were not immediately available.
